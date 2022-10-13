Mr. Whitman D. Bradley, Sr., age 88, passed away Oct. 12, 2022, at Arbor Springs of Opelika. He was born on May 8, 1934, to parents Tom N. and Novella Abner Bradley in Randolph County. He attended school in Wedowee and joined the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. After being discharged, he attended a technical school in the Birmingham area where he trained in cabinetry. He spent most of his adult life in the Fairfax community of Valley.

After working for West Point Pepperell in the transportation department as a long haul truck driver, he retired and bought Big Chic Restaurant in West Point, Georgia and changed the name to Whit’s Chic.

He later opened a second Whit’s Chic in Fairfax. After retiring a second time he mostly worked on wood crafts with his wife, Bobbie. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Fairfax, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and on the Board of Deacons for several years.

He is survived by his four children, Sheila Woodall (Eric) of Opelika, Whit Bradley, Jr. (Robin) of Valley, Sharon Turner of Auburn, and Cherie Cline (Jerry) of Cherryville, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Blake Bradley (Kira) of Lanett, BJ Wallace (Tori) of Beulah, Adam Cline (Alex) of Tucson, Arizona, Jared Cline (Layla) of Cherryville, North Carolina, and Steve Sanders (Charley) of Valley; two great grandchildren, Jacob Bradley of Lanett and Olivia Cline of Tucson, Arizona. He is also survived by three brothers, Donald Bradley of Roanoke, Ford Bradley of Rainsville, and Larry Bradley of Wedowee; sister, Debbie Sellers of Roanoke.

Mr. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bobbie Hand Bradley; two brothers, Hulon and Victor Bradley; and a granddaughter, Whitney Bradley.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Fairfax Cemetery. The Reverend Rusty Letson will officiate. Mr. Bradley’s family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. (EDT) until the service hour at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Coosa County Alabama Dept. of Human Resources, 300 Jackson St., Rockford, Alabama, 35136 in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.