Mrs. Barbara Jean Thomas Brooks, 78 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, 2:00 PM CST at Antioch Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Calvin Marshall, Officiating, Reverend Jimmial Harrison, Sr., Eulogist.

Mrs. rooks is survived by her daughter, Rebecca B. Lockhart of LaFayette, AL, four sons, Sanders Lewis Brooks, Jr., Calvin Brooks and Desmond (Shaneka) Brooks, all of LaFayette, AL, and Tracy L. (Bridgett) Brooks of Alexander City, AL, two sisters, Hurley (John) Ray of LaFayette, AL and Geraldine (Mose) Todd of Opelika, AL, two brothers, Tommy Beaty, Jr. of Opelika, AL and Walter (Barbara) Beaty of LaFayette, AL, one sister-in-law, Doris Brooks of LaFayette, AL, three aunts, Carrie S. Henderson, Christine Holloway and Lorene Holloway, all of LaFayette, AL, fifteen grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.