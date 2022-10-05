Mrs. Lula Lovelace Ridgeway, the daughter of the late Paul, Sr., and Sallie Pearl Ashford Lovelace, was born on June 12, 1950, in West Point. Surrounded by her loving family, Lula peacefully departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter.

At an early age, Lula accepted Christ and united with Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point. After marriage she went to New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully until her health began to decline.

Lula received her education in the West Point Public Schools and was a member of the 1969 graduating class of Harrison High School. Lula was employed by Cagle’s Chicken Plant in Hamilton, Georgia, where she retired after twenty-one years of service.

In December of 1970, she joined in holy matrimony to Eddie Joe Ridgeway.

She enjoyed hanging out with her friends, traveling with her siblings, and nurturing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lula always greeted you with a smile on her face. There was never a dull moment when she was around.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mammie Stevenson and Martha L. Davidson; brother, Paul Lovelace, Jr.

Lula leaves to cherish her memories: a loving husband, Eddie Joe Ridgeway of West Point; three devoted daughters, Tammy (John) Comer, Tamicha (Herman) Avery, both of Lanett, and LaTasha (Eddie) Hamilton, West Point; one son, Dexter Ridgeway, West Point; four brothers, Robert Lovelace and Edward (Pearline) Lovelace, both of Rochester, New York; Alexander (Cassandra) Lovelace, LaGrange, Georgia, Vinton (Norma) Lovelace, Lanett; two devoted sisters, Shirley Lovelace Holloway, Jacksonville, Florida, and Sarah (Leroy Darden) Lovelace, West Point; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ridgeway, Lanett, Dorothy Ridgeway, LaGrange, Georgia; 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ridgeway will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST in the sanctuary of the Bethlehem Baptist Church with Dr. W. T. Edmondson, Rev. Adrian Frazier, Rev. Jackie Banks, assisting. Interment will follow in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. at the mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary.