Funeral service for Ms. Mary L. Dyer will be held at noon EST Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Lanett Church of Christ 706 South 13th St. Lanett, AL with interment in Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery 3405 Country Club Rd. Lanett, AL. Brother Mac Arthur Cooper will officiate.

Ms. Mary Lillian Andrews Dyer, was born Nov.15, 1945, to the late Ms. Leola Leodale and Mr. Milford Andrews Sr. in Lanett.

Ms. Dyer accepted Christ as her personal savior at an early age. She received her formal education at Lanier High School in Lanett, and graduated in the class of ’62. After graduation, she moved to New York City and began working for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in the Twin Towers of Manhattan, New York until her health declined. She then moved back to her hometown of Lanett. In her leisure time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her favorite basketball team The New York Knicks, and watching her Westerns.

On the early morning of Oct. 8, 2022, the Lord dispatched His angels to claim one of His own from labor to rest. She fought a long fight and was an incredibly strong woman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leola Leodale and Milford Andrews Sr., a son, Dexter Brown Sr., a grandson, T’Querious Mitchell, a brother, Ralph McLemore, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Andrews.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two children Lamont (Tina) Brown, Carteret, New Jersey and Latasha Brown, Lanett; ten grandchildren, D’Querious Floyd, Lanett; Justin (Melissa) Brown, Santa Rosa, California; Anthony Brown, Freehold, New Jersey; Antoinette Brown, East Brunswick, New Jersey; Isaiah Brown, Charlotte, Virginia; Austin Brown, Adrian, Michigan; Dexter Brown Jr., San Francisco, California; Tara Bowers, Jyrel Bowers, and Tabitha Bowers all of Carteret, New Jersey; eleven great grandchildren, two, great-great grandchildren, six siblings, Willie Andrews, Atlanta; Milford (Catherine) Andrews, Toms Rivers, New Jersey; Aaron Andrews, Lanett; Yolanda Vines, Lanett; Teresa (Grady) Billingslea, Lanett; one sister-in-law, Mabel McLemore, Dover, Delaware; an aunt, Mattie Walker, Lanett; four siblings accepted as her own, Allee (Ira) Todd, Arthur (Helen) Walker, and Sharon Brooks; one special cousin, Dorothy Gray; two god sisters, Veronica Paige and Lema Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Family hour will be from noon – 1:00 p.m. EST Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Morgan & Sons Funeral Home. Followed by public viewing from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. EST. Her body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is directing.