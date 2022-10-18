Oakhurst Farms pumpkin patch now open

West Point’s Oakhurst Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze event is open every weekend in October.

The larger of the two corn mazes is 4.5 acres. A popular attraction is the hay ride where visitors can see cows, sheep and goats. For a closer look at the farm animals, there is also a petting zoo.

“We have a hayride that goes through a field with the larger animals that are available on the farm that we raise,” said Oakhurst Owner and Operator Morgan Marlowe. “We have couple of slides and multiple games.”

At the farm, guests can visit a cotton field, buy cut flowers and explore the corn pit. The excitement continues with a barrel train and pig races. Marlowe encouraged visitors to come out and see the new games they have available this year as well.

“We always add a few things, but it’s mostly games that we add,” Marlowe said. “You’d have to see them to understand what it is, but we added a couple of seesaws.”

Some of the most well-known attractions at Oakhurst Farm are the hay ride and corn maze, but Marlowe said that the $12 entry tickets are all-inclusive. Guests can take advantage of every activity once inside.

“They all get on the hayride,” Marlowe said. “The majority of [guests] go through one or the other corn maze. They all play the games.”

The farm also exhibits their animals during the fall event. Throughout the hay ride, there are cows, donkeys, and sheep on display. Visitors can enjoy petting calves, small goats, rabbits and chickens at the petting zoo.

The Oakhurst Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze has been held since 2014. However, Marlowe’s father, Lon Marlowe, began a smaller variation of the event. After retiring, Lon Marlowe was looking for a new project.

Unfortunately, he passed away before the event could become what it is today. Still, the Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze became a true family business. After his father passed away, Marlowe stepped in to help his aunt, Farm Owner Melannee Morgan, carry the load.

“Once you’ve got that money invested, you’ve got to do something with it,” Marlowe said. “So we decided we’d try and make it grow, and that’s what we’ve done.”

For many in Chambers County, the Oakhurst Farm in West Point is the closest pumpkin patch this year. The event continues to grow since 2014.

“Attendance is up,” Marlowe said. “But we also grow every year.”

Though the Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze are very popular, that is not the farm’s only enterprise. They also offer red angus beef, produce, cut flowers and a wedding and event venue. During the spring, guests can return to pick their own fruits.

“This is just one thing that we do,” Marlowe said. “We sell beef. We have a U-pick operation for strawberries, blueberries and blackberries in spring…This is just the biggest event we have where we open it up for attractions.”