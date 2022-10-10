OUR VIEW: Make time to support Point University as it celebrates 10 years in the Greater Valley Area

Point University will celebrate its tenth anniversary in West Point next week as part of its homecoming festivities.

The marriage of the college and city goes beyond the similarity in name.

Back in 2012, when the school relocated, rather than building brand new facilities, the school repurposed and revitalized existing structures, using local companies and contractors wherever possible.

Point University brings students and faculty from all walks of life and geographic locations. It not only brought increased revenues for the city, county and the businesses that serve the small-bedroom community, but it brought about a bustling downtown area that serves up some of the best food the Greater Valley Area has to offer.

To say Point has helped contribute to the growth of West Point is an understatement, and we hope to be saying the same things many decades from now.

We encourage everyone to take a moment and support the activities going on at Point. Whether it be the fine arts, athletics, or just a simple thank you to those you see out and about – just continue to support the university that continues to support the Greater Valley Area.

Together we fly!