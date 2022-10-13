Percy Lamar Maddux, 89, of Valley, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the EAMC-Lanier Memorial Nursing Home in Valley.

Percy was born on July 31, 1933, in the Double Head community of Chambers County. He was the youngest of 13 children born to Ray Edgar and Mary Latta Maddux.

He married Julia Frances Davis on Jan. 16, 1953, and they shared 50 wonderful years together before her untimely death in 2003. He started working at Lanett Mill at the age 16 as a slubber tender. From there, he retired from Carter Mill in Valley as a night supervisor. He decided to take on a second career after leaving the mills, and he worked with Lanier Memorial Hospital for many years in material services before finally taking time to enjoy a fully retired life.

He loved spending his free time at church and with his family, especially all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He gave all of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren their own special nicknames when they were born, and he enjoyed telling all his best corny jokes. He loved driving country roads and stopping to see all the sights along the way. He had a beautiful smile and a laugh that was infectious to all those around him. You could often hear him singing hymns and gospel songs at the top of his lungs, and it was always a joyful sound. He never turned down a Burger King chicken sandwich, and loved sharing them with the family dog, Taurus whom he affectionately nicknamed Bozo. He never met a stranger a day in his life, and he loved everyone. He spent the last year and a half of his life at Lanier Nursing Home, and he could not have had better care. He loved all those who cared for him, and they loved him back. He was an angel who walked this earth for 89 amazing years, but it was time for him to spread his wings and fly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Edgar Maddux, his mother, Mary Latta Maddux, his wife of 50 years, Julia Frances Davis Maddux, granddaughter, Angel Lea Shoemake, brothers and sisters, T.J. Maddux, Irona Maddux Dykes, Alberta Maddux Thomason, Earl Lee Maddux, Camilla Maddux Curtis, Evie Maddux Champion, Preston William Maddux, Reather Maddux, Charles Edward Maddux, Rayford Maddux, Amos Maddux, and Francette Maddux.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia D. Blackmon (Harry) of Silver Spring, Maryland and Tammy M. Shoemake (Doug) of Valley. He was the proud grandfather of Samantha Blackmon Figueroa, Jenny Blackmon Teixeira (Claudio), Douglas Lamar Shoemake (Kami), Sherry Blackmon Tomaski (Brad), Staci Elaine Shoemake, and Kimberly Anne Blackmon. And the great-grandfather of Kayla Diane Figueroa, Anthony Alberto Figueroa, Jordan Thomas Figueroa, Brandon Matias Teixeira, Emily Marie Teixeira, Payton Lyn Shoemake, Julia Addison Tomaski, Rachel Diane Tomaski, Maddux Steven Shoemake, Lucas Tomaski, and Nathan Tomaski.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with interment following in Shawmut Cemetery in Lanett, Alabama. His family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. EDT until 8:00 P.M. EDT. Brother Frank Hayes officiating.

