Mr. Percy Williams, Jr. 70 of Lanett, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence.

 Public visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, 2:00 PM until 6 p.m. EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Service was held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 1:00 PM EST at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Lanett, AL, Bishop Donald Lancaster, Officiating.