Point University held its homecoming ceremony during halftime of the Skyhawks’ 16-13 victory over Union Saturday at Ram Stadium.

King – Jeremiah Menzies of Marietta, Georgia

Queen – Kyra Hart of Stockbridge, Georgia Congratulations to everyone on this year’s court! Point also announced the name of its mascot, Charger. Enjoy some photos from the halftime festivities.

Photos by Ed Pugh