Point community outreach helps City of Lanett

LANETT — Point University has had a major impact on the life of Chase Dial. He came to Point in 2012 to play football, graduated in 2016 and has been part of the staff ever since then.

He’s now the Director of First Year Experience and organizes volunteer work projects for freshman athletes. He’s always looking for ways to get first-year Skyhawks involved in community projects.

On Monday, they were taking care of tasks for the City of Lanett. They organized a file room at city hall and moved some old files from city hall to a storage room at the L.B. Sykes Community Center.

They also cleaned the equipment room and the James A. Hardy Gym as well as lined the youth football field behind the Sykes Center.

They had a busy day and were more than equal to the task. A total of 25 freshmen athletes took part in the volunteer work.

They were transported to the work sites in a Point University van.

Dial calls this community outreach effort Monday Matters.

“We talk about life and the struggles we are going through,” he said. “As we are serving community needs, we are teaching them about character and developing leadership skills. I am excited about this program and getting our guys involved in helping the local community in any way we can.”

Dial is the first to say that Point University has made a big difference in his life and that he’d like for each group of freshmen who are coming along to have that same experience.

Dial is originally from Covington, Georgia, an Atlanta area town that’s well known for having such TV shows as “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “In the Heat of the Night’ filmed nearby.

“They did a police chase in my grandmother’s backyard,” he said. “That was wild.”

Dial is grateful to give back to the school that has done so much for him.

“I have had quite a ride here in West Point with Point University,” he said. “I love it here.”