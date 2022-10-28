Point football deals with flu before final home game

The Point Skyhawks are coming off of their second win of the season over Union, and now they’ll look to keep the momentum going into their final home game of the season against Kentucky Christian.

The issue for the Skyhawks is several players are dealing with the flu while they also just lost their starting quarterback and running back.

“It all kind of started Monday and Tuesday,” Zeiders said.

“The players all of a sudden started saying they had something. Some guys tested positive for flu, and some tested positive for other respiratory infections. It’s just kind of crazy.”

Despite the team dealing with illness, Point still plans to play on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, it’s just the next man up mentality,” Zeiders said.

“This is where you have to be prepared and have depth. We have several starters that have missed most of practice this week. We’re still trying to work through that. If other guys get the reps, we’ll play them. The starters who don’t practice will become emergency players.”

Point hasn’t been able to fully take advantage of practice this week.

“We’ve had to scale back,” Zeiders said.

“Some of the situations we would work through have been limited. There have been some times where the guys we’ve counted on have been out. You just have to work with what you have.”

Point has dealt with injuries all season long, and they will now have to play without running back Nadir Mitchell and quarterback Mitch Gossett.

Mitchell was the team’s leading rusher, and he’ll likely be out for the year.

Gossett suffered a shoulder injury in Point’s win over Union, and he’ll only be used in emergency situations.

Freshman quarterback Austin Adcock will have to step up and start the first game of his collegiate career.

“He’s been getting all the starter reps in practice,” Zeiders said.

“That will help him. I think he has a good understanding of the offense, but he hasn’t faced those live bullets yet. I don’t know if he’ll be prepared. We expect to get him into a rhythm and see what he can do. We’re not asking him to win the game. We’re just asking him to be smart and manageable.”

Zeiders feels that Adcock has a different style than both Gossett and Brenton White, who also is out for the season.

“He’s definitely very cerebral,”Zeiders said.

“He understands what we want to get done on offense. He throws a better deep ball than Mitch. We won’t know how he is until we get in those game situations.”

Zeiders is putting his full faith in Adcock.

“He has our trust,” Zeiders said. “He made some good throws in practice. He’s shown the ability to do some nice things.” The game will be played at Ram Stadium on Saturday at Noon EDT.