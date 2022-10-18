Point men’s golf finishes sixth after day one of AAC fall championship

The Point men’s golf team finished sixth after the first day of the Appalachian Athletic Conference fall championship on Monday, but it wasn’t the strongest of performances from the Skyhawks.

Point finished with a team score of 608 after 36 holes, which is 36 strokes behind the leader, Dalton State.

This will be the final tournament on Point’s fall schedule, and the Skyhawks will look to finish strong after a disappointing start.

The tournament took place at Cross Creek Plantation in Seneca, South Carolina, and it consisted of the 16 men’s golf teams in the conference plus some individuals.

Point traveled with five players for their main team, but they also brought two individual golfers in Bryce Ingram and Jacob Joseph.

Point’s main team consisted of Jan-Hendrik Nieuwoudt, Trevor Poole, Michael Thomas, Dylan Evans and Brendan Porter.

Poole, who is Point’s number one golfer, finished with the best score on the team at four-over-par.

He also finished 13th out of all the golfers.

Ingram finished 32nd out of all the golfers with a score of 11-over-par.

Joseph finished tenth with a score of three-over-par.

Point head coach Maddux Lytle wasn’t thrilled with the sixth place finish, but he knows there were plenty of positives too.

“We have to look at the positives,” Lytle said.

“We need to make some birdies. It’s been another good week for Trevor Poole. He had a solid second round to keep us in the hunt. We can get a top two or three finish with a good round tomorrow. There was a lot of good that came out of the rounds today despite the errors. We have the talent. We just have to put it all together at once.”

The Skyhawks will play one round on Friday, and it will take a lot of work to get the win.

“It’s supposed to be really cold, so it’s another opportunity for us to crawl up,” Lytle said.

“Everybody will be playing in the same conditions. We just have to win the mental battle. It would take a Christmas miracle to win tomorrow. Everybody would have to play the game of their life. Dalton State would have to really fumble. They played an unbelievable second round. We have a chance to catch second or third place with a solid round. It doesn’t have to be anything amazing.”

Lytle also mentioned that they’ll have to beat their rival Reinhardt, who is one stroke ahead of the Skyhawks.

Every team at the fall championship will have to deal with the cold on Tuesday in upstate South Carolina.

The weather is expected to be around 45 degrees in the morning, so the Skyhawks will have to overcome the cold if they want a top three finish.