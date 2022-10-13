Rockingfest to return to LaFayette

The third annual Rockingfest on the Square will be held on Nov. 19 in Downtown Lafayette, once again showcasing the World’s Largest Rocking Horse.

“I think people have excitement over things that they’ve never seen before,” said Executive Director, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Carrie Wood.

Children can take pictures with Santa from 12 to 2 p.m. CT. There will be an ice skating rink, an Everest Climb N Slide and a smaller inflatable for children under four years old.

A new installation this year is the Snowzilla Jr which is 35ft tall. As always, the rocking horse will be present for children to ride. The festival and children’s attractions are free.

There will be at least 70 arts and crafts and food vendors. Wood said they are accepting applications for 20 more.

“It is during our holiday time,” Wood said. “So it gives them a chance to let their kids play and have a good time as well as for the adults to find some good food and some good gifts.”

For the past two years, the Rockingfest festival has also hosted a Touch-A-Truck. This year’s Touch-a-Truck will include law enforcement and medical emergency vehicles, tractors, tow trucks and even a race car.

According to Wood, a representative of each vehicle will be present to give children vehicle tours.

Children can look at and climb inside depending on the vehicle.

“Last year, we had the Chambers County helicopter,” Wood said. “They could not get in that because of safety reasons, but they were able to walk around and look inside and things like that.”

The festival gives the community a place to come enjoy themselves and celebrate the holiday season. Nonlocal visitors also patronize the local businesses in Lafayette and surrounding areas, according to Wood.

“As far as our downtown merchants, they see an influx of traffic that day,” Wood said. “Once people come into our cities for an event like that, they are always prone to come back and venture out and see what else we have here in Chambers County.”

Wood has worked for the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce for eight years. Three years ago, Wood decided to create a new event that would encourage people to join in on the community.

“I wanted to start something for generations to come,” Wood said. “I wanted to find something that was different that would be an attraction that we could use every year.”

The festival has been very successful, according to Wood. Every year, visitors show their support with increased attendance. Wood hopes the numbers will continue to grow as the Chamber of Commerce builds on the foundations of the event.

“We have great plans for Rockingfest,” Wood said. “It just takes a little time to grow it, add things and see what works.”

The event is hosted by the Greater Valley AreaChamber of Commerce and is presented by the City of Lafayette and other sponsors. Wood said she is thankful to the sponsors and the community for their support.

“Without our sponsors, this event would not be possible,” Wood said.