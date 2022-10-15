Springwood beats New Creation 30-8

The Springwood Wildcats got a much needed 30-8 win Friday over New Creation after losing two straight.

Not only does this win give the Wildcats confidence heading into their final region game, it also means Springwood secured its first winning season since 2014.

Springwood head coach Joey Burch was thrilled with the team’s bounce back win.

“Our defense played really well,” Burch said.

“Our coaches did a good job with schemes. We had some guys step up and make big plays. Trestin Garrett plugged up the middle for us. Luke Hudson was good at linebacker. Anthony Keefer played on the edge really well. Our secondary stepped up even though that has been a weak spot for us. The Pearson brothers, Colt and Dallas, had great coverage. We had some explosive plays with guys like Jonathan Johnson and Cayden Cook.”

The Wildcats now have to prepare for a matchup against North River Christian, and that game will decide who will get the one seed in the playoffs.

“The team we’re playing next week will be very similar to the team we played tonight,” Burch said.

“We feel good since we only gave up eight points tonight. It is a long trip, but we’re rested up and healthy. Our kids are playing really physical football right now. If we continue that, we’ll be in good shape.”

Burch is only in his first year as head coach of the Wildcats, and he’s looking to give them their first region title since 2001.

Springwood will travel to Tuscaloosa next week to see who will win the region and secure the one seed in the AISA 8-man playoffs.