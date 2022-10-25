Susie Thornton, (95), of LaGrange departed this life on Saturday at Wellstar West Georgia Hospice.

Mrs. Susie Thornton the daughter of the late Willie Frank and Susie Morgan Bell was born in Meriwether County.

Affectionally known as “Mrs. Child” joined St. Paul Baptist Church and was a faithful member until her health declined. Her strong work ethic led her to work with The Maddox Family for 30 years and later with the Lagrange Public School System.

She was an active member of the Eastern Star and volunteer of the Foster Grandparent Program.

Survivors include: three daughters; Mary T. (Edward) Johnson of Chicago, Illinois, Dorothy J. Thornton, and Sylvia A. Kendrick of LaGrange, 15 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 58 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

Special caregiver Lashantras Jackson and Associate Church St. James CME.

She is preceded in death by her husband Willie George Thornton, daughter Shirley A.

Roberts, two grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter and nine siblings. Graveside services will be held on Sat. in Southview Cemetery at 2 P.M. with the Rev.Desmond Scaife officiating. Chapel public viewing will be held on Fri. from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.

A service of loving and caring by Mackey-Wilson-Jennings Funeral Home.