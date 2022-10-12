Valley approves the sale of two properties

VALLEY — With Mayor Leonard Riley out of town, Mayor Pro Tem Randall Maddux presided over Monday’s meeting of the Valley City Council. The council acted on a light agenda and approved the sale of two pieces of city-owned property, called for a public hearing on Oct. 24, appointed a resident board member to the Valley Housing Authority and approved a proclamation recognizing Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

The rules were suspended and ordinances were approved on a first reading to sell property to Adan Gonzalez and Paula Brown. Gonzalez is acquiring land located at 2814 16th Avenue for an agreed-to purchase price of $6,000. Brown is purchasing a lot on Greenberry Circle for $422.

The properties being sold were no longer needed for any public purpose.

The public hearing being called will take place prior to the 6 p.m. council meeting on Monday, Oct. 24 to discuss a possible tax abatement for the J.C. Colley Group, Inc.

Kathy O’Neill is the new resident board member for the Valley Housing Authority.

October is recognized Down Syndrome Month. Down Syndrome is caused by a chromosomal disorder and is the leading cause of intellectual and developmental delay in the U.S. It is estimated that there are 6,000 births every year in the U.S. of babies with Down Syndrome. This is about one in every 700 children. Approximately 85 Down Syndrome births take place in the state of Alabama every year.

“Through the efforts of parents, activists, advocacy organizations and self-advocates, people with Down Syndrome are offered early intervention services, attend school, procure appropriate health care, choose to live at home or independently, receive transition services and vocational training, have meaningful relationships, volunteer opportunities, maintain a job and experience a life of inclusion and rewarding maturity,” the proclamation reads.

“The City of Valley encourages all citizens to work together to celebrate the lives of individuals with Down Syndrome, promote awareness, to be mindful to develop communities and laws that will improve their well-being and quality of life, support their caregivers and service providers and remember to appreciate and regard every individual with dignity as a valued member of the community.”

Valley Parks and Recreation Director Laurie Blount informed the council that the fall session of the Valley Farmers Market will be getting under way this coming Friday and will continue through the Friday before Thanksgiving. Each session will take place between 3 and 6 p.m.

“Our farmers will have beans and squash for sale this Friday,” she said. “They will have collards and turnips the next week.”

Valley Parks & Recreation will be hosting a pumpkin splash at the Community Center pool on Friday, Oct. 28 and a fall festival at the Sportsplex on Monday, Oct. 31.

The pumpkin splash will have all kinds of fun games in and around the pool. The fall festival will be a walking event for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020.

In previous years, children were asked to stay in their cars while candy was brought to them.

“We need some vendors for our festival,” Blount said. “We need the support of local businesses, churches and civic groups to help make this a fun event.”

In the council member communications portion of the meeting, District One representative Jim Clark said he had recently heard from Chattahoochee Humane Society board member John Radford that the local animal shelter is at full capacity right now.

“For now, they aren’t accepting any animals being brought there,” Clark said. “Stray animals are a problem now. In emergency situations, the shelter staff will try to place the animals in another shelter.”

Clark asked Planning & Development Director Travis Carter if something could be done to speed up the pickup of items city residents have left by the curb.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds recognized Patrol Officer Devonte Allen as Valley Police Department’s Officer of the Quarter. Officer Allen has been with Valley for the past seven months. He had previously served in the City of LaFayette. In the most recent reporting period he answered 319 calls, wrote 20 reports, was present at 16 vehicle wrecks, made 412 traffic stops, issued 101 warnings and 168 citations, made 128 misdemeanor arrests and five felony arrests while serving 44 warrants.