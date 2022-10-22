Valley defeats Carroll 12-6

The Valley Rams bounced back with a 12-6 win over Carroll at Ram Stadium after losing three straight.

The Rams are dealing with several injuries, but head coach Adam Hunter was pleased with how they overcame being down several plays. .

“Our kids played hard, Hunter said.

“Defensively, we played really good. Offensively, we did what we had to do to win the ball game. I thought Jeremiah Patton stepped up at quarterback.”

Although this may have been the final home game for the Rams, Hunter is more focused on finishing this season.

“We wanted to send our seniors out with a win,” Hunter said.

“It doesn’t matter how our season went. We wanted to send these guys out on a winning note.”

The Rams will finish their season with a tough game against Benjamin Russell next week.

“They’re a really good football team,” Hunter said.

“We’re going to represent Valley and compete. We have to go back to work next week. We still want to send these guys off on a winning note.”