Valley players reminisce on potential final season

With consolidation looming, the Valley Rams face uncertainty as they prepare for their final game of the season against Benjamin Russell.

This will be the last game of the season for the Rams as they didn’t make the playoffs, but this could also be the final game for what is currently Valley High.

Valley head coach Adam Hunter is closing out his fourth season as head coach of the Rams, and he’s more focused on finishing the season strong.

“You just have to go out there and play,” Hunter said.

“You don’t know what the future holds with consolidation, so you just have to go out and play your best. You can’t think about that too much.”

Hunter also reflected on how the potential final season went.

“At times we played really well, and at times we didn’t,” Hunter said.

“Inconsistency really hurt us. We lost some close games. We lost two region games by two and four points. We didn’t execute, and that hurt us this year.”

Consolidation doesn’t just affect the coaches, but it also affects the players.

Valley senior Quen Story will miss playing for the Rams.

“It sucks really bad,” Story said.

“I’m really upset about it. I really wanted to make the playoffs. I wanted to get a ring. We did pretty well here, but we kind of fell apart towards the end. We lost some really close games. It’s very emotional. I might shed a tear Friday. They might need a mop.”

Valley senior Chase Childs will also miss his time as a Ram.

“I feel good about going into the last game, but I wish the season would’ve been a little different,” Childs said.

“If we would’ve come out here and practiced harder, maybe we would’ve been in a different situation heading into this game,” Childs said.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. It feels good being a senior, but these are boys I played ball with my whole career. Leaving them will be kind of tough. Next year, I can hopefully further my academic and athletic career.”

Valley cornerback Jay Harper is a junior, and his future is uncertain if this is the last year for the Rams.

“I grew up being a Valley Rams fan even when I wasn’t going to the school,” Harper said.

“It’s kind of sad that I might play the last game as a Valley High Ram Friday. I don’t think this will affect my recruiting because I’ll still do me. It should be good for the city I guess. Even though I’m a junior, I’m going to miss playing with the seniors. Next year, I’ll step up and be the leader of the team.”

Valley quarterback Cam Dooley has the chance to be the final starting quarterback for the Rams, and he’s also a junior.

“It feels sad,” Dooley said.

“I feel like we should’ve gotten farther and made the playoffs. We started slacking at practice. I feel like I could’ve come back from my injury earlier. If I played in the last game, I feel like we could’ve made the playoffs. I don’t think consolidation will affect my future. I’ll make new friends. It should be good.”

The Rams will be on the road for what could be their final game at Benjamin Russell on Friday at 8 p.m. EDT.