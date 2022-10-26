Valley senior wide receiver Chase Childs looks back on his career

Valley’s Chase Childs is finishing up his senior season at Valley, but his career has been full of movements and memories.

Chase started playing football at W.F. Burns Middle School, but he ended up transferring to Callaway High School for the majority of his career.

“I came back here for my senior season, and it’s just been a great experience,” Childs said.

Email newsletter signup

“I get to play with my boys I grew up with.”

Childs transferred back to Valley for his senior year to play with his friends.

“I wanted to finish the season with the people I started with,” Childs said.

Childs also had to learn how to adjust to playing quarterback when his teammate, Cam Dooley, suffered an injury.

“I’m just an athlete,” Childs said.

“Just give me the ball, and I’ll get the job done. I’ll at least try my best. I’m not going to give up in the process.”

Childs’ favorite memory from Valley was scoring his first touchdown of the season against Handley.

“My first touchdown was my favorite moment,” Childs said.

“The energy and the crowd was crazy with the band playing. It was like a whole different vibe going through your body. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

Childs will miss his time at Valley.

“I’m going to miss the practices,” Childs said.

“I’m going to miss being out here with my brothers”