What could be the last Lanett/LaFayette game highlights week seven action

Week six was a difficult week for every team except Chambers Academy, who had a bye week, and LaFayette, who got a much needed win over Horseshoe Bend.

Week seven will feature several matchups that will have playoff implications, but none are more important than what could be the final Lanett and LaFayette game ever.

Chambers Academy will begin a three game region game run that will decide where they’ll be seeded for the state tournament.

Springwood will play their final home game of the season, and Valley will play a must win game to make the playoffs.

Beulah will face elimination in a key region showdown.

Game of the week:

LaFayette (2-4) at

Lanett (2-5)

In what may be the final ever game between the LaFayette Bulldogs and Lanett Panthers, both teams will be fighting each other not only for bragging rights but for a spot in the playoffs.

Lanett is coming off of a 12-0 loss to Reeltown, who is one of the top teams in the region.

LaFayette is coming off of a huge 26-8 victory over Horseshoe Bend that kept them in the playoff picture.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in the region, and a win over Lanett would propel them into the fourth spot if Goshen loses.

The Panthers are 1-2 in the region, and a win over LaFayette would put them in a good spot with their remaining schedule being easier.

“Elijah [Whitfield] will play quarterback for us,” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said.

“He had a good day of practice. The kids respond well to his energy. We had a great first day of preparation leading up to Friday. We can’t teach Elijah to be a quarterback, but we can teach him how to be an athlete and create space for his other guys. I’m not going to waste time teaching him technique. We’re going to put him in the best situation possible.”

Story will prepare the same way for this game as he does for other teams.

With consolidation looming, both teams will have a chip on their shoulder as this may be the final game in the rivalry.

The two teams first faced each other in 1927, and the Bulldogs won 15-0. That was also the only game in the series to ever be played on a Wednesday.

LaFayette head coach Jaun Williams is focusing on his team’s ability to finish over anything else.

“It’s the kind of game where you throw the records out,” Williams said. “They’re a young team, but coach Story has done a great job with his kids. We’re going to have to step up to the challenge. It’s a very important game to us. The rivalry just adds more to the cake. We need to finish. We know they’re going to punch us, and we need to punch them back.”

The two teams have played every year since 1982, except for 1991, and the Panthers lead the series 39-11-1. Lanett has also won five straight over the Bulldogs.

This year, both teams have young rosters and physical defenses.

The game will be played at Morgan-Washburn Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m. EST, and it will be Lanett’s homecoming.

Valley (3-3) at Tallassee (3-4)

The Valley Rams are sitting at 1-2 in the region, and they’re coming off of a tough 12-6 loss at home to Clay-Central.

The Rams are now clinging to the fourth spot in the region, and they’ll have to face a Tallassee team who is coming off of a 26-20 win over Elmore County.

Valley will have to win this game as they are tied with Tallassee and Elmore County for the third and fourth spot in the playoffs.

A win for the Rams would put them in a good position heading into their last three games of the season.

A loss would have the Rams facing elimination next week against Elmore County.

Valley is 20-19-1 all-time against the Tigers, and the two teams haven’t played since 2019 when Valley won 34-12.

The Rams have also won five of the last eight against Tallassee.

The game will be played at Tallassee on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

Chambers Academy (4-2) at Abbeville Christian Academy (3-3)

The Chambers Academy Rebels are coming off of a much needed bye week, but their region schedule is starting to heat up as they have to travel to Abbeville Christian, who just beat Sparta Academy 40-20.

The Rebels currently sit at the top of the region even though they’ve only played one region game.

Abbeville is 1-1 in the region, and this will be the start of a three game region stretch for the Rebels.

At this point, Chambers Academy is playing for the top seed in the playoffs.

The Rebels are 15-11 all-time against the Generals, and Chambers Academy has won seven straight, including a playoff semi-final win in 2017.

The game will be played at Abbeville at 8 p.m. EST on Friday.

Windsor Academy (4-1) at Springwood (4-2)

The Springwood Wildcats had a strong start to the season, but now they’ve lost two of the last three as the competition gets tougher.

They’re coming off of a 36-30 loss to Lighthouse, and now they’ll have to face a Windsor team who is one of the top 8-man teams in Georgia.

Springwood is sitting at 3-1 in their region, and they’re still in the running for first place.

First place in the region would let the Wildcats have the top seed and home field advantage in the playoffs.

This will be the first ever meeting between these two teams, and the game will be played at Wildcat Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

This will also be the last home game of the season for Springwood.

Childersburg (1-6) at Beulah (0-6)

The Beulah Bobcats are coming off of a 55-0 loss to undefeated Dadeville, and they’re now facing elimination from playoff contention.

This week, they’ll be facing a Childersburg team who has also struggled this year.

The Bobcats are 0-3 in the region, and a win over Childersburg would be just what they need to get back into the playoff race.

Beulah will play their fifth ever game against the Tigers, and the Bobcats haven’t won yet.

This will be the third straight year these two teams play, and this will be the most important one for the Bobcats.

The game will be played at Beulah at 8 p.m. on Friday.