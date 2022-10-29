WPPD investigate shooting on Davidson St

According to a press release from the West Point Police Department, 0n Oct. 28, 2022, at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers responded to 1205 Davidson Street in reference to shots fired.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported from the scene by paramedics and was later airlifted to the hospital by helicopter.

The suspect, in this case, was described as a male wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, and black shoes running on foot from Davidson Street towards the wooded area of Avenue N. This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact P.I.O. Cedarious Thomas at 706-585-0066.