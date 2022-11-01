72 new family apartments coming soon as groundbreaking held for West Point Village Published 1:47 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WEST POINT — The West Point Housing Authority, in partnership with the City of West Point, Collaborative Housing Solutions, Pennrose and several other project partners celebrated the official groundbreaking of the first phase of the West Point Village. Once completed, this new project will provide affordable workforce housing with new 72 family apartments.

“There is a big need for high-quality affordable housing in the area,” Amon Martin, Regional Vice President at Pennrose, said. “This site is very attractive for affordable housing development with strong employment opportunities through the nearby manufacturing plants and development of the 10th street corridor, where the city has plans for additional commercial development.”

Kevin Patrick, chairperson of the West Point Development Authority, noted how important the new village housing would be for the future of West Point.

“Today is a truly momentous occasion for the housing authority and for our citizens,” Patrick said. “West Point is the perfect place to raise a family, live, work, start a business and live through your retirement years. Today is proof that we are not done for West Point, we are just warming up.”

The project, which is located at 1601 Village Way on approximately six acres of land, will include three, three-story residential buildings with a mixture of one, two and three bedroom apartments. The site will also have several amenities for residents including a community garden, a wellness and activity center and an outdoor community space.

In addition to the on-site amenities, the City of West Point is funding off-site public infrastructure improvements to create a more pedestrian-friendly streetscape and to foster walkability to the West Point Elementary School, neighboring WPHA communities and nearby employment opportunities. City Manager Ed Moon said that the collaboration between the city, the housing authority and other collaborators has been vital to the success of the project.

“We have worked hard to improve those properties by adding sidewalks and by putting in signalized intersections,” Moon said. “This has been a fantastic team effort from my perspective. It has taken a long time, but there has not been any give up in this group.”

Currently, the West Point Village is expected to be completed by July of 2023.