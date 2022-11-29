Valley woman arrested for failure to pay trash after several collection attempts by code enforcement
Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022
On Nov. 27, 2022, officers of the Valley Police Department arrested
Martha Louis Menefield, 82 years old of Valley, on the charge of Failure to Pay-
Trash. She was processed at the Valley Police Department and then released on
bond.
City of Valley Code Enforcement Officers issued Ms. Menefield a citation in
August of 2022 for non-payment for trash services for the months of June, July and
August. Prior to issuing the citation, Code Enforcement tried to call Ms. Menefield
several times and attempted to contact her in person at her residence. When contact
could not be made, a door hanger was left at her residence. The hanger contained
information on the reason for the visit and a name and contact phone number for
her to call. The citation advised Ms. Menefield that she was to appear in court on
September 7, 2022, in reference to this case. A warrant for Failure to Pay-Trash was
issued when she did not appear in court.
According to the Environmental Services Ms. Menefield has had her trash
services suspended three times in the past two years for non-payment and records
indicate that there have been over twenty-two incidents of suspensions and
revocation of services since 2006.
While our officers can use their discretionary judgment on certain matters,
the enforcement of an arrest warrant issued by the court and signed by a
magistrate is not one of them. Ms. Menefield was treated respectfully by our
officers in the performance of their duties and was released on a bond as prescribed
by the violation.