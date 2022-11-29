Valley woman arrested for failure to pay trash after several collection attempts by code enforcement Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

On Nov. 27, 2022, officers of the Valley Police Department arrested

Martha Louis Menefield, 82 years old of Valley, on the charge of Failure to Pay-

Trash. She was processed at the Valley Police Department and then released on

bond.

City of Valley Code Enforcement Officers issued Ms. Menefield a citation in

August of 2022 for non-payment for trash services for the months of June, July and

August. Prior to issuing the citation, Code Enforcement tried to call Ms. Menefield

several times and attempted to contact her in person at her residence. When contact

could not be made, a door hanger was left at her residence. The hanger contained

information on the reason for the visit and a name and contact phone number for

her to call. The citation advised Ms. Menefield that she was to appear in court on

September 7, 2022, in reference to this case. A warrant for Failure to Pay-Trash was

issued when she did not appear in court.

According to the Environmental Services Ms. Menefield has had her trash

services suspended three times in the past two years for non-payment and records

indicate that there have been over twenty-two incidents of suspensions and

revocation of services since 2006.

While our officers can use their discretionary judgment on certain matters,

the enforcement of an arrest warrant issued by the court and signed by a

magistrate is not one of them. Ms. Menefield was treated respectfully by our

officers in the performance of their duties and was released on a bond as prescribed

by the violation.