ALEA: Two vehicle accident shuts down northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy 431 near County Road 227

Published 7:55 am Friday, November 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:01 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, has caused both northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 431 near Chamber County 227 in Chambers County to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

