City of Lanett approves new vehicle purchase Published 10:30 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

LANETT — Some nice Christmas presents are on the way for the City of Lanett’s Police and Cemetery and Grounds Departments.

On Monday evening, the city council approved the purchases of three Ford F-150 4×4 trucks for Cemetery & Grounds and two new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for the police department.

The vehicles won’t arrive until well after Christmas, but both departments should be pleased a commitment has been made for them to have new vehicles in the near future.

The present trucks in Cemetery & Grounds are 15 years old and are regularly needing repair. The police department has an immediate need for two new vehicles. One of the current vehicles has a blown engine and another a blown transmission.

City Inspector Johnny Wood explained to the council that these vehicle purchases will be financed in large measure through USDA grants. The total cost of the five vehicles will be just under $130,000 but the USDA will be reimbursing the city approximately $50,000 to reduce the actual cost to the city of around $80,000.

The Lanett Police Department recently received two new vehicles that were purchased last year. It will probably take a while to get the new ones purchased Monday into service.

In addition to cutting the grass at Oakwood, Hillcrest and Pine Hill cemeteries, the Cemetery & Grounds Department also keeps the grass cut on the mill site, along Highway 29 through the city and on Lanett’s side of Exit 79 on I-85.

Mayor Jamie Heard told the council that he had enjoyed attending last Wednesday’s Thanksgiving dinner program at the Lanett Senior Center. He commended the Lambda Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha on having made a $150 donation to the Center and giving 100 gift cards to Kroger to local seniors.

He encouraged local seniors to take part in a free Northstar Digital Literacy Course that will be offered in the L.B. Sykes complex from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. This learning program is being made available through the Valley campus of Southern Union State Community College. It is specially designed to help seniors with their computer skills. To register, call Ms. Abercrombie at (334) 701-2724. Those who compete 14 modules can earn a Northstar Digital Literacy Certificate. The modules include basic computer skills, internet basics, using email, Windows OS, Mac OS, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Google Docs, social media, information literacy, career search skills, supporting K-12 distance learning and your digital footprint.

The mayor also asked local residents to consider “adopting” a senior for the upcoming Christmas season.

“We don’t need to leave anyone out of having that special kind of joy that should come with Christmas,” he said. “Our seniors are at least 65 years of age. Some are active in the congregate program at the senior center. They come for a meal five days a week. Those who are homebound receive a free meal that’s delivered by bus five days a week.”

Anyone interested in adopting a senior can contact Senior Center Manager Sandra Thornton at (334) 475-9125 by Dec. 14. This will allow for enough time to get the gift bags together.

Suggested gift items include gift certificates to Walmart or Kroger, Gold Bond powder or lotion, toothbrushes and toothpaste, pajamas, peanut butter, jam, mac and cheese packs, canned vegetables, blankets, lotion, tissue, juice, socks, soap and deodorant, lap blankets, Ensure, tuna, Spam, bottled water, puzzle books, paper towels, Depends, a robe, canned chili, canned meats, canned fruit, shampoo, cereal, crackers, muffins, cookies and treats.

“Our seniors thank you in advance for thinking about them,” Thornton said. “They sincerely appreciate your generosity. They send out prayers for your for good health, prosperity and goodwill in 2023.”

Heard is inviting everyone to Lanett’s annual tree lighting ceremony to be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on the playground across from W.O. Lance Elementary School. The highlight will be the lighting of the big tree in Veterans Park, which is across First Street from the playground. Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project (CFCP) Executive Director Kim Roberts will have the honor of lighting the tree.

“She deserves it,” Heard said. “The Fuller Center has been very good to Lanett this year, and we appreciate it.”

In June, the CFCP dedicated two new senior homes in Plant City and in October, two new homes for local families were dedicated on North 12th Avenue in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.

A stage will be set up on the playground for the tree lighting. Choirs from several local churches will be singing Christmas songs from the stage. Free hot dogs will be available. There will also be food prepared by local vendors, and bicycles will be given away to children.