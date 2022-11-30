City of Valley lights Christmas tree Published 8:30 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

VALLEY — The Valley City Council on Monday held the first reading of an ordinance to sell a 2.6-acre tract of land off Fob James Drive for a little over $180,000. The sale could be approved following a second reading at the Monday, Dec. 5 council meeting.

The site is located at what will be the junction of Fob James and Burney Road, which is now under construction. Grand Valley Enterprises LLC has made an offer to purchase the land.

Mayor Leonard Riley is out of town and was not present for the meeting, but when contacted by The Valley Times-News on Tuesday said the site will likely be the location for a new restaurant.

A public hearing preceded Monday’s meeting to confirm the costs of cleaning up 10 nuisance properties in the city. In the session that followed, the cost of those abatements was confirmed on the consent agenda. The properties are located on Bennett Street, at 349A Summerhill Road, 351 Summerhill Road, 110 Bennett Street, 230 Huguley Road, 412 Lafayette Street, 1228 Myhand Street, 1194 Myhand Street, 6403 22nd Avenue and 2635 50th Street.

Avenue Insights & Analytics LLC was authorized to do the city’s sales tax collections in another item approved on the consent agenda.

After a rather short meeting, the council and attendees who were present were treated to Christmas carols performed by the West End Baptist Church choir, directed by Truett Pirkle. The crowd gathered outside city hall joined in the singing of “Joy to the World,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Members of the church also had some cider and cookies to serve.. When the big tree in front of city hall was lighted for the first time, Christmas lights went on all over the city. This includes a big “Merry Christmas” sign and some lighted elves in front of city hall, the Madonna and Christ Child, the Langdale Nativity, the Iron Bridge and the displays on the utility poles down Highway 29 in Valley.

The Christmas Merry Go-Round has been running since Sunday.

Saturday, Dec. 10 will be a busy day at the Merry Go Round. It starts at 9 a.m. with the Sleigh the Course 5K Run. Registration is $30. Children will be making gingerbread houses from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is preferred and is taking place at Valley Community Center.