David Allen Hawkins Published 7:41 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

David Allen Hawkins, age 69, of Lanettpassed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the EAMC Lanier Hospital in Valley.

Allen was born on July 12, 1953, in Langdale to the late David Hawkins and Ruth Miller Hawkins. Allen was also preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Patsy Hawkins and two infant daughters, Amy and Pamela Hawkins.

Allen was the definition of a hard-working man who became a successful businessman. He was the owner and operator of RFM, Inc. (Riggers, Fabricators, Millwrights, Inc.) until his retirement. He was a great businessman whose instincts, experience, and wisdom carried him far in life.

Allen possessed a shrewd disposition that could be perceived to others as unapproachable and even cold and hardened by life to others. However, if Allen Hawkins ever let you past those walls to look inside, he was a man with a heart of gold.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved his Harley Davidson and the freedom of the road.

Allen is survived by his step-daughter, Heather Hadaway; grandchildren, Amy and A.J. Hadaway; brother, Kevin Hawkins (Nunnie); sister-in-law, Pam Brown (Jimmy); several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT from the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with interment following in Fairfax Cemetery. Allen’s family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. EDT. The Reverend Vince Lee officiating.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for his family, share a memory of Allen, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.