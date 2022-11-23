EAMC Alabama-Georgia Hospital Auxiliary holding annual Tree of Lights fundraiser Published 9:30 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

EAMC Alabama-Georgia Hospital Auxiliary is holding its annual Tree of Lights fundraiser for new furniture for the hospital lobby. The AL-GA Auxiliary is currently sending out donation forms and the deadline to donate in honor of a loved one is Dec. 16.

“There’s been some uncertainty over the years whether we were going to keep the hospital here in our community,” EAMC Lanier Hospital Auxiliary Board Member Kristin Nelson said. “We have been allowed to do that from the ad valorem tax, and we’re very thankful for that. But there are also other needs and costs that arise that we can help support through any fundraisers we do.”

The money that is raised will contribute to the purchase of equipment and other needs of the hospital or nursing home. This year, the donations will go to buying new furniture for the new hospital lobby.

“The auxiliary runs all based off of community support and our hospital gift shop,” said President of AL-GA Auxiliary Ashley Beck. “The Tree of Life donations that are received from the community all go back into the hospital that’s here in the Valley.”

According to Beck, last year’s Tree of Lights donations went to purchasing new linen carts for the nursing home as part of its renovation. In 2020, donations from the AL-GA Auxiliary helped purchase a 3-D mammography machine for the hospital.

“So that service was able to be provided to our community without them having to go to Opelika or Auburn,” Beck said. “So it kind of keeps our community here and not having to travel outside of the area.”

The Tree of Lights will be located at the front entrance of the hospital. The lights adorned on it will depend on the level of donation provided. White light donors are for $5. Red lights are $10, green lights are $25, blue lights are $50 and yellow lights are $75. The star light is for donations of $100 or more.

Donations can be made in honor or memory of a loved one. When these donations are received, the auxiliary will send a notice to the address of the person honored before Christmas.

“It’s something that we do every year at Christmas,” Nelson said. “And it just gives people an opportunity to send money to the hospital auxiliary and honor the memory of someone.”