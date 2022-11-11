Eastside Elementary honors local veterans Published 9:30 am Friday, November 11, 2022

LAFAYETTE — Students of Eastside Elementary in Lafayette held a special Veteran’s Day Program to honor local veterans for their service Thursday morning. Students from every class participated in a combination of songs, poems and chants.

Principal Allyson Matthews noted how important the event was for the school as it gives them the opportunity to show their support of veterans.

“We are delighted and honored to recognize the men and women who have sacrificed so much to give us the democracy and freedoms we enjoy,” Matthews said. “We want to be careful to model our country and respect for the many individuals that have made our freedoms possible for these children for many generations to come.”

Matthews also discussed how she hoped that Eastside would be able to educate the students about the flag and the values that our country stands for.

“Today, we choose to teach our students about your service and about our flag. We want them to know that Old Glory doesn’t just blow in the wind but that it stands for something,” Matthews said. “We want them to know that red stands for hardiness and valor and working hard for what you believe in, that white signifies purity and always doing the right thing and that blue signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice. All of these things are characteristics that we hope to instill in the next generation.”

During the event, every class year had their own performance. Kindergarten and First grade read the poems “Flag of America,” and “Veterans Day,” respectively. Second graders sang “A Grateful Nation,” followed by another poem from the third graders. Fourth grade then sang “America to Me,” and fifth grade sang “God Bless the USA.” The event concluded with all of the students joining together to sing “God Bless America,” and waving flags in celebration.

Matthews noted how proud she was of the students and said that she hoped that they hold similar events in the future.

“The students worked really hard to put this on, and I am so proud of what they were able to do,” Matthews said. “I hope that this will be something that we do every year.”