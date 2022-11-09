Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obits
E-Edition
Contests
Services
About Us
Terms of Use
Submit
Submit a photo
Submit a news tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Submit an engagement announcement
Submit a wedding announcement
Submit an anniversary announcement
Classifieds
Public Notices
ELECTION RESULTS 2022: See who wins Chambers County sheriff race, coroner, District 38 and hospital tax results
Published 7:55 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022
By
Staff Reports
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for our daily email newsletter
More News
Jones defeats Price in coroner’s race
Nelson defeats Blackstone, elected new Chambers County sheriff
Church of the Nazarne honors those who have served with military appreciation service
Quarterly report from Chambers County DTF shows 41 arrests
Print Article
Calendar of Events
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Classifieds
Small Business
Services
About Us
Copyright
© 2022, Valley Times-News