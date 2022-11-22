Evangel beats Springwood girls 47-39 Published 11:31 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The Springwood girls traveled to Evangel on Monday and were plagued by foul trouble as the Wildcats fell to the Lightning 47-39.

Springwood did end the first quarter up 11-8 thanks to five points from EJ Matthews, but the Wildcats faced foul trouble that led the Lightning to come back in the second quarter.

The Wildcats finished with 19 team fouls, and head coach Lisa Sampson knows that affected her team more than anything.

“We got in foul trouble early and just got out of sync on defense,” Sampson said.

“Tori [Patillo] and EJ both fouled out, so that was tough. I was proud of Haley Hurst and her effort finishing with 11 points.”

Hurst’s second half effort almost brought the Wildcats back as 10 of her 11 points came in the final two quarters of play.

Despite fouling out, Patillo finished as the team’s second leading scorer with 10 points.

Eight of those points came in the first half.

Evangel’s Rachel Cassimiro finished the game as the Lightning’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Ivie Littleton was Evangel’s second leading scorer with nine points.

The Wildcats will stay at Evangel to finish up their tournament on Tuesday.