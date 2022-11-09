Jones defeats Price in coroner’s race Published 11:59 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Incumbent Republican Jeff Jones won in the Chambers County race for coroner against independent challenger Ricky Price. With all votes accounted for, Jones won the race with 4,613 votes, or 60.22% of the vote. Price received 2,962 votes, or 39.78% of the vote.

Jones thanked the voters for their continued support throughout his time as coroner and noted that he would continue to serve in the best possible capacity.

“I want to thank the citizens for their support of me, and I want to thank my opponent; it was a good race,” Jones said. “I promise to continue providing prompt, courteous and professional service and to help the families for their time of need.”

When contacted, Price took time to congratulate Jones for his victory in the election.

“While I am disappointed that I lost, I am glad to congraduate Jeff Jones on his victory,” Price said. “It is my hope that he will be able to bring in some deputy coroners, that he will be able to answer the calls on time, that he will be able to give comfort to families who need it and ultimately do the job that he has been elected to do.”

Price also thanked his supporters and noted that he would continue to help serve the county.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me through this election,” Price said. “While I do not plan on running for any other offices, the people of Chambers County know that they can always reach out to me, and I will do my best to help and support them.”