Lady Rebels fall to Glenwood 46-33 on the road Published 9:35 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

The Chambers Academy girls basketball team is still looking for a win as a third quarter collapse led to their 46-33 loss to Glenwood on Monday.

Chambers Academy’s Olivia Daughtrey was the Lady Rebels’ leading scorer with 11 points.

Lizzy McManus was the second leading scorer with seven points.

Despite the loss, Chambers Academy head coach Jeff Hines feels like his girls are improving.

“We’re having to grow up and learn how to be mentally and physically tough,” Hines said.

“There’s a lot of learning going on right now. These girls are still learning how to play with each other. That’s going to take time. It’s not an excuse. We have to be better. Their effort and intensity is tremendous, but we have to execute better.”

The Lady Rebels went into halftime down 17-12, and Glenwood was able to score 18 in the third quarter to give the Gators a 35-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

For Hines, he knows Glenwood’s defense was too much for his girls.

“It’s not a secret, but they started pressing us,” Hines said.

“We flat out struggled with it and panicked. We had a bunch of turnovers during that stretch. We have to get better at taking care of the ball. We have to get better at all phases of the game. If I was going to coach against us, I’d press against us.”

Hines does feel like his girls are showing promise on defense.

“I thought we defended very well, especially on their big girl,” Hines said.

“We’re still trying to find ourselves offensively. We’re just not doing that right now, and that’s on me.”

Hines gave Glenwood credit for the win.

“They’re still good,” Hines said.

“We have to find a way to be tougher, and we have to make shots. We can still improve defensively, but I like where we are.”

The Lady Rebels won’t have a lot of time to turn things around as they will return home to play the Springwood Wildcats on Tuesday.

“The biggest thing will be rest,” Hines said.

“I hate to say it that way. Our girls played extremely hard tonight. I don’t know a whole lot about Springwood, but I know they’re well coached. We just have to be ready to play.”