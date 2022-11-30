LaFayette to hold town hall meeting Published 9:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The city of LaFayette is holding a town hall meeting on Dec. 5 for citizens to give their input on the chosen location of the new consolidated high school. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

City Clerk Louis Davidson announced the time of the meeting during Monday night’s city council meeting. Since the Chambers County School District announced the location, LaFayette citizens would like to voice their concerns, according to Davidson.

“After the announcement was made, there were quite a few citizens that called City Hall and left messages wanting to speak with the mayor to voice their displeasure with the decision,” Davidson said.

On Oct. 25, CCSD selected land in the city of Valley to build the new consolidated school. Along with this decision, it was decided that LaFayette High School would close when the schools merged. The decision was voted on after surveying several sites around LaFayette and Valley.

During the council meeting, there was also a public hearing about making an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant for the telehealth station as part of Auburn University’s Rural Health Project.

“The project is focusing on rural communities where access to health care is limited,” Davidson said.

The adjustment for construction costs increased by $99,682, and the adjustment for the engineering and architecture increased by $25,689. According to Dr. Hollie Cost, the construction of the building has presented higher costs than anticipated. The adjustments also provided for the appointment of a grant administrator.

“As they started going through the process, we realized we need someone to administer and oversee the grant because there are certain little steps you have to take to make sure that you’re in compliance,” Davidson said.

The city council discussed a license agreement with the county for a Right of Use and Hold Harmless Agreement for Firearms Activity. The agreement would hold the city responsible for any accidents that might occur while the LaFayette Police Department is practicing at the shooting range on county property.

Police Chief George Rampey told the council that a certified firearms instructor is on the premises at all times during the police officers’ practice and certification.