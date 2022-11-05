Lanett falls to Comer 45-20 to end season Published 11:23 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

The Lanett Panthers fought their way to a playoff spot, but their season ended with a 45-20 loss to B.B. Comer in Sylacauga in the first round of the playoffs.

The Panthers were unable to get off to a strong start, and it hurt them in the end.

B.B. Comer took a 16-0 lead early on, and the Panthers couldn’t stop them for the rest of the game.

It took Lanett’s offense awhile to get going, but the Panthers fought against one of the top teams in class 2A.

Lanett head coach Clifford Story explained how things went downhill from the start.

“Comer is a great football team,” Story said.

“They were bigger, faster and stronger than we were. They tossed us around. We had a chance early on, but I got a 15 yard penalty. I was running down the sideline after Alajawon Whitfield caught a deep ball, and I bumped into the official. It just snowballed from there.”

Story was pleased with how his players fought despite the loss.

“They didn’t give up,” Story said.

“They fought. That’s one thing we try to ingrain in them. They played four quarters. I have to tip my hat off to the crowd. They stayed the whole game, and that’s what it’s about. We grew up a little bit tonight.”

Story isn’t pleased with how his season ended, but he liked the growth he saw from his younger players.

“They gave themselves a chance to get in the playoffs,” Story said.

“We’re not going to fall. We have to do some things to change the culture back to what we’re accustomed to doing. The line grew up. The skill guys grew up. We have 38 of the 45 guys we have coming back. The younger guys don’t like losing, and they’ll grow from it.”