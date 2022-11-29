Lanett Police investigate Tuesday shooting Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

In a press release from the Lanett Police Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at approximately 11:50 a.m. LPD received a call that a subject arrived by personal vehicle at Lanett Fire and EMS with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that he had been shot at North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive intersection. Officers responded to the scene and located the crime scene. The victim was provided medical treatment and transported to a trauma center for further treatment.

“This incident appeared to be targeted in nature and there is no perceived danger to the community at this time,” the release said. “This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-2146. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or online at www.215stop.com.”

LPD would like to thank the West Point Police Department and Georgia State Patrol for their assistance in the investigation.