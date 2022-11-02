Lanett’s Jarrious Goodman reflects on senior season Published 11:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman has dealt with a lot of challenges this season, but he’s looking to finish his senior year with a state title.

Goodman started playing quarterback at the age of six, and he didn’t get to Lanett until he was a sophomore in high school.

“I came from Opelika High,” Jarrious said.

“I moved up to the varsity team, but they moved my position to receiver so I came to Lanett. I wanted to play quarterback.”

Goodman also liked the fact that Lanett head coach Clifford Story has a good track record.

“He’s a winning coach, and I always wanted to win,” Goodman said.

“Now that we’re in the playoffs, I want to win regardless of who’s playing quarterback. I just want to graduate with a ring.”

Goodman broke his thumb earlier this season, and he’ll be in a limited role for the rest of his senior year.

“It’s been hard,” Goodman said.

“I went from being the starting quarterback to breaking my thumb. I didn’t even touch the football for four weeks. I came back on senior night and played running back. I’m in a brace right now, but I can still play quarterback. I just have to get my thumb taped up.”

Goodman’s favorite memory playing at Lanett was their first win of this season.

“I was kind of nervous to start it off,” Goodman said.

“We had a new offensive coordinator, so it was something new for all of us. As the game went on, I just started feeling it. It was fun.”

Goodman still plans to help his team win a state title.

“I’m trying to help everybody stay on task,” Goodman said.

“We’re only here for one thing and that’s to win state.”

Goodman will miss the atmosphere while playing at Lanett.

“I’ll miss the fans,” Goodman said.

“Regardless of who’s in the stands, they were always there to support us.”

Goodman plans to further his football career past high school.

“My goal in life is to go to the league [NFL] and become a coach.”