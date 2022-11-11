Mary Linda Bishop Collins Published 1:29 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Mary Linda Bishop Collins of Lanett died Oct. 20, 2022. Linda was born Jan. 8, 1944, to the late Harlin and Joyce Bishop.

She enjoyed Alabama football, Nascar racing and watching her son drag race. She retired from Wal-Mart in Valley and was currently employed at Kroger in Lanett.

Linda is survived by her husband Danny Collins; children: Ronny (Tina) Richardson, Christy Richardson; grandchildren: Taylor Taunton, Cole Richardson, Jordan Shaver, Danlee (Shannon) Frailey; great-grandchildren: Tucker John Taunton, Raegan Taunton, Khloe Brooke Melton; siblings Terry (Carol) Bishop; nieces: LuEllen Bishop, Leta (Robert) Carmichael; great nephew Bishop Carmichael; great niece Baylee Carmichael.

A memorial service will be held at Davidson Baptist Church in West Point, Georgia on Nov. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. EST prior to the service.