Mr. Buford Willis

Published 7:45 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mr. Buford Willis, 77, of Lanett, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Diversicare of Lanett.

 Public Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

 Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, 12 p.m. EST at Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett, Rev. Michael Stiggers, Officiating.

Email newsletter signup

 Mr. Willis is survived by two sisters, Eardine Ferrell of Lanett and Raynell Marshall of Long Beach, California, one brother, Lavell Willis (Becky) of Opelika; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

 Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

More Obituaries

Ms. Meritha Baker

Mr. Hervey Gene Alford

Ms. T’Keyah LaRubee Tucker

Mrs. Betty Ann Brown

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events