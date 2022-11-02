Mr. Buford Willis Published 7:45 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Mr. Buford Willis, 77, of Lanett, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Diversicare of Lanett.

Public Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, 12 p.m. EST at Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett, Rev. Michael Stiggers, Officiating.

Mr. Willis is survived by two sisters, Eardine Ferrell of Lanett and Raynell Marshall of Long Beach, California, one brother, Lavell Willis (Becky) of Opelika; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.