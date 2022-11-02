Mr. Hervey Gene Alford, 83 of Lanett passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, 12:00 p.m. EST at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Lanett, Bishop Donald Lancaster, Officiating, Pastor Joshua Lewis, Sr, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett.

Mr. Alford is survived by six daughters, Angela Gates of Lanett, Veronica (Charles) Huguley of Lanett, Gloria Jeane Finley of Lanett, Sharon (Rev. Anthony) Lewis of Opelika, Denorise (Bobby) Washington of Mobile and Renay Taylor of Mableton, Georgia; two sons, Rev. Denson (Janice) Alford of Decatur, Georgia and Rev. Venson (Donnis) Alford of Mableton, Georgia; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers; Willie Joe Alford, Jr. of Lanett and Tommie Lee Alford of Opelika; four sisters-in-law, Virginia Bradshaw of Welch, Willie Lois Carlisle of Five Points, Annye Carlisle of Roanoke and Olivia Wright of Decatur, Georgia, ; nephews as sons, McKenneth (Evangelist LaShante) Cooks of Lanett, Tommie Cooks of West Point, Georgia and Alvin (Kawetta) Alford of Shorter; special friends, Mr. Joe Louis Bonner of Lanett; Mr. Jimmy Marshall of Lanett and Ms. Barbara Barbers of Montgomery; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.