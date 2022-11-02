Mrs. Betty Ann Brown Published 7:42 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Mrs. Betty Ann Brown of Valley, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Roanoke, Alabama. Ann was born June 20, 1948, to the late Robert and Nina Stewart of Hopewell.

Ann is survived by her daughter Marie Moore Smith and son-in-law Wayne as well as by her son William Moore and daughter-in-law Melinda. She is also survived by her grandchildren: grandsons Annthony Duffey and Morgan Smith, of LaGrange and LaFayette respectively, as well as granddaughters Ashlynn Smith and Hannah Moore of Valley and Buelah, respectively. Ann is also survived by three siblings: Sue Stewart Truitt, Virginia Stewart Anglin, and Mike Stewart. Ann is lastly survived by two great-grandsons, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and her last close friend, her long-haired chihuahua Lola. She was predeceased by her second husband, Gladstone (Shorty) Brown of Valley, whom she considered her best friend and “fishing buddy.” She was also predeceased by her parents, her older sister, Jane Stewart Striblin of Valley, and her younger sister, Sharon Stewart Middlebrook of Salem.

As a younger woman, Ann enjoyed softball, league bowling, group aerobics, and weekly recreational time with friends and favorite co-workers. She worked in the textile mills of West Point Home and its previous iterations, retiring from her supervisory position in 2008. While important, Ann’s work was also second to her children and grandchildren. She survived to see her children enjoy parenthood and marriages of their own; as well, she survived to see her grandchildren make such achievements as build a family, earn a Master’s degree, work in professional modeling, and merit state-wide honors in marksmanship.

An intimate visitation period will be held on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be no denominational officiation or formal remarks–but a slideshow of pictures capturing many of the happiest times in her life. No funeral ceremony or graveside service will follow. Ann’s remains will be interred at Harmony Memorial Park (formerly, Resthaven) beside her late husband Shorty whom she has waited twenty years to “meet by the river.”

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for her family, share a memory of Ms. Brown, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

