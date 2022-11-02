Ms. T’Keyah LaRubee Tucker Published 7:43 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Funeral service for Ms. T’Keyah LaRubee Tucker will be held at 1:00 pm EST Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Pilgrim Baptist Church 420 N 12th Ave, Lanett with interment in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery 1516 44th Ave SW Lanett, AL. Her body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. T’Keyah LaRubee Tucker was born Nov. 24, 1991, in Riverdale, Georgia. On Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, she entered into eternal rest at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.

She was loved and known by family as Kissy Boo, a nickname her grandma Ms.Ruby Kindell gave her. In her early years she was raised by her grandma Ruby while her mother Karlous served in the United States Army. She frequently played with her cousins Nana, Crystal, Maria, Kaleisha, Anthony, Drick, and Sable as a child. At age 7, she gained little sister Aniyah Hubert.

Email newsletter signup

Over the course of her life, Ms. Tucker lived in Georgia, Kentucky, Hawaii, and Virginia.

She graduated from Leilehua High school in Hawaii. Over the past 5 years of her working career, she went from being a manager at her mom’s Wendy’s, to being promoted to General Manager of her own store. In her career she is known for her exceptional work ethic, loving spirit, taking no nonsense, being authentic, and her willingness to act. Her presence brightened up every room she entered with her energetic personality and beautiful white smile. She was a genuinely thoughtful, selfless, and caring soul.

On Feb. 21, 2016, she gave birth to her pride and joy Ka’Liyah Tucker. The pair were inseparable from day one. Her greatest accomplishment was being Ka’Liyah’s Mommy. Ka’Liyah experienced T’Keyah’s selflessness, dedication, and pure unconditional love. She showed her daughter to be humble, thoughtful, well mannered, and kind. There is nothing in this world she would not do for her baby. Ka’Liyah would always tell her, “you’re the best mommy,” and she was.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her daughter Ka’Liyah Tucker; mother Karlous Hubert; grandma and granddad Ruby and James Kindell; sister Aniyah Hubert; father Terry Jenkins; stepdad Gregory Hubert; step sister and brothers Katrina and Terrica, Terry, Curtis, and Terrion Jenkins; aunts Talliau Kindell and Wanda Dozier, Brenda and Shirley Jenkins; uncles Mark and Willie Tucker, Dean, Luther, Gary and Tony Jenkins; close cousins Natalia and Kaleisha Kindell, Crystal and Sandrick Dozier, Sable and J’Quante Tucker, Isaiah Torres, Amilyah, Quintavious and Javarous Dozier, Kiyou and Christian Tucker; and a host of family and friends.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is directing.