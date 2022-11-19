One dead in West Point shooting at East 12th, MLK Street Published 11:04 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

A man was killed in West Point Friday night in the area of East 12th Street and MLK Street, according to West Point Police Department Public Information Officer Cedarious Thomas.

Thomas identified the male as Allen Holloway and says he was shot in a possible drive-by shooting that occurred around 9:20 p.m. The victim is approximately 40 to 50 years old, Thomas said.

Thomas said no witnesses saw the shooting, but several people heard the gunshots and called 911. Police did not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle immediately available.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was on its way to the scene.