One killed, two others hurt in shooting at West Point Depot
Published 8:41 am Sunday, November 13, 2022
One person has died and two others were injured in an incident that took place at the West Point Depot on Saturday night.
The West Point Police Department said in a press release that around 9:15 p.m. officers responded to multiple people suffering from a gunshot wound.
Tarrance Holloway, 53, died from his gunshot wound. The other two victims — one male and one female — are in stable condition, WPPD said.
Two people have been arrested, but those individuals have not been identified.