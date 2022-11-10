Point women’s basketball starts off strong in conference play Published 12:00 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

The Point women’s basketball team has started the season strong with two straight conference wins after falling in their season opener to a top 10 team.

After suffering a 19 point loss to Southeastern in their opener, the Skyhawks took care of business with Bluefield and Truett McConnell to start the season on a good note.

Although it’s early in the season, Point’s ability to draw fouls in the paint and convert on free throws has put them in a good situation.

Email newsletter signup

The Skyahwks are led by junior Ky’Leo Worriels, who’s averaging 16.7 points per game.

Point head coach Tory Wooley has been proud of his players so far.

“I thought we did a really good job finishing the Bluefield game,” Wooley said.

“We did a good job defending their best player. We had some great assists from Mirial Cannon. Worriels and Mataea Boyd played great for us. Marta Gimenez played great as well. We played against a really solid team in Truett McConnell. We did an excellent job of defending their best players. We sh0t 94% from the free throw line, which made the difference in the game. I thought Ky’Leo has been an inside presence.”

Wooley is ready to take this success into the rest of their season.

“I’m excited with how we started,” Wooley said.

“We’re off to a phenomenal start. I couldn’t be more proud of our young ladies. Our league is really good, but our season opener really prepared us for our conference. We have some things we have to clean up, but our players have competed.”

The Skyhakws will take on Montreat in their next game, and it will be a battle between two of the top teams in the conference.

“We’re watching film and preparing,” Wooley said. “They have a really good post presence, so we really have to lock in defensively. We are focusing on us. The sky is the limit of what we can become as a team.”

Wooley feels like he has a good grasp of his team’s identity three games into the season.

“We’re still learning about each other,” Wooley said.

“It’s still early in the year, so we have a long way to go. I’m excited for our future. We can be really special.”

Wooley knows that their free throw success has made a real difference.

“We’re attacking the basket and getting to the foul line,” Wooley said.

“We’re doing what we need to do. I couldn’t be more proud of our girls for knocking those shots down.”

Wooley knows there are still several things they need to improve.

“We need to know our personnel,” Wooley said.

“We have to shoot the best shot that’s available. We have to work on floor spacing and little things like that. Those can all be corrected. We’re in the top of the conference. We want to stay at the top, and now we have two straight home games coming up. Hopefully, we have a lot of good fan support from our community and school.”

The Skyhawks will take on Montreat on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST.