Point’s Aaron Anderson wins AAC defensive player of the year Published 11:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Point linebacker Aaron Anderson was named the 2022 Appalachian Athletic Conference defensive player of the year after helping to lead the Skyhawks to one of their best seasons in program history.

Anderson racked up 90 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 11 games this season, and he’s excited to earn this honor.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Anderson said.

“I graduated from Mill Creek High School in Buford, and then I played for Reinhardt and played their in 2016 and 2017. I left Reinhardt and sat out of school for a year or two. I got to Point in 2019, and I just finished my last game.”

Anderson is pleased with how his college football career ended.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Anderson said.

“It feels good knowing that the work you put in is actually paying off. I’m just grateful.”

The Skyhawks brought in a new coaching staff this season, but it was easier for Anderson since head coach Trevor Zeiders was his linebackers coach last season.

“The coaches came in and did exactly what they were supposed to do. They installed a whole new set of rules. They built the program up, and there wasn’t too much of a difference for me. They made it as easy as they could for players to succeed.”

Anderson’s favorite part of the season was being with his teammates.

“I made memories with my team,” Anderson said.

“We battled and went through trials and tribulations together. It was fun to be out there on the field and play the game.”

Anderson feels like his best game of the season was against Kentucky Christian.

“I’m never satisfied with any performance I give, but I’d have to go with my Kentucky Christian game because it was a good game all around,” Anderson said.

“I made some tackles and some big plays.”

Anderson finished that game with five tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Anderson won this award despite playing while recovering from the flu earlier this season.

“I got sick at one point, but being hurt is the price you pay with football,” Anderson said.

“I was definitely bumped and bruised at some point. I played a couple others with the flu. That doesn’t affect too much when you have the love for the game.”

Now that Anderson’s season is over, he’s preparing to work to continue his football career.

“It’s grind time,” Anderson said.

“I’m just going to get back to training. I don’t want my football career to fall off. I want to go somewhere. I want to take my football career to the next level. I’m going to be grateful for any opportunities I get. God’s got me.”

Anderson feels good about Point’s program heading into the future.

“Point’s getting a new start,” Anderson said.

“They’re laying a solid foundation.”

Anderson wants the younger players to step up and lead the defense next season.

“I told them to continue to work,” Anderson said.

“You have to love the game and do the little things right. When you do the little things right, the big things come easy. Just do the right thing.”

Anderson plans to graduate from Point with a degree in business management.