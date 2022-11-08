Quarterly report from Chambers County DTF shows 41 arrests Published 7:41 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

A quarterly report released by the Chambers County Drug Task shows 41 individuals were arrested on a total of 81 charges and five search warrants were executed. Arrests this quarter by DTF are:

Dantavious Davidson, 28, of Valley, was arrested for possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacy Mae Culberson, 20, of Ft. Payne, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance synthetics, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills X 3) – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of marijuana 1st.

Christopher F. Varner, 55, of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Meth), possession of marijuana 1st, obstruction of justice and presenting a False ID.

Brandon D Carwell, 31, of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Meth), possession of Marijuana 1st, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain person forbidden to possess a firearm.

Mark Molnar, 55, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine.

Katherine McAdams 39 of Valley, was arrested for possession of marijuana 1st, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Douglas Barker, 70, of Lafayette, was arrested for possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Michael Wolfe, 63, of Valley, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).

William Cody O’Neal, 31, of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan M. Adams, 28, of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skyler Rae Fowler, 32, of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kimberly Dawn Strong, 47, of Lanett, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mac McVay, 46, of Lanett, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harvey Alexander, 54, of Valley, was arrested for possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Abney, 51, of Valley, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Karl Scott, 36, of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Clemente Fears, 56, of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).

James Sims, 45, of Valley, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Dontavious Jackson 27, of Valley, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics), possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valerie L. Moore, 35, of Valley, was arrested for unlawful Possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adron Foster, 19, of Lanett, was arrested for possession of marijuana 2nd and Possession of drug Paraphernalia.

Seth Smith, 19, of Valley, was arrested for possession of marijuana 1st – unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetics) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Smith, 40, of Valley, was arrested for possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Weldon, 45, of Valley, was arrested for possession of marijuana 2nd and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andor Gross, 49, of Valley, was arrested for possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrance A. Jeffrey, 47, of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled (crack cocaine) – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Smith, 33, of Roanoke, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Sargeant, 47, of Flint, Michigan – possession of marijuana 1st.

Travis D. Smith, 37, of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine powder) – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Mayfield, 49, of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine powder) – possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corey Hudson, 27, of Lanett, was arrested for possession of marijuana 1st – possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a Permit.

Daniel Wade Richardson, 31, of Lanett, was arrested for possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nuduka Holloway, 48, of Lafayette, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine).

Brian Lucas, 47, of Valley, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Elliot, 56, of Valley, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bethany Fulghum, 46, of Valley, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jimmy Blaylock 41 of Valley, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Octavious Cooper, 45, of Montgomery, was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine – trafficking in heroin – trafficking in prescription pills and possession of marijuana 2nd.

Ricky Trammell, 66, of Lafayette, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine).

Nicholas Thomas, 42, of Opelika, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Simmons 36 of Lanett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.