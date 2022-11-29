Rebels fall to Glenwood 76-46 in season opener Published 11:04 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

The Chambers Academy boys basketball team opened their season on the road against Glenwood, but the Rebel defense struggled to contain the Gators in their 76-46 loss on Monday.

The Rebels weren’t able to play any games earlier due to the football team getting some rest after the season, and head coach Jason Allen knows that they still have to shake off the cobwebs.

“They outplayed us,” Allen said.

“They were more physical than us. They were more athletic than us. We didn’t play well defensively. We gave up 76 points, which is embarrassing in a high school basketball game. We have a long way to go. We have a lot to learn from. We have a quick turnaround against Springwood tomorrow, so we have to get better. We have to treat these games as a practice game. It’s not a region game. Glenwood is a good program. We just didn’t play well defensively tonight.”

Allen feels like his team learned a lot in their loss.

“We have to learn how to communicate and stand in front of the basketball,” Allen said.

“We had some silly turnovers that didn’t help the cause. We need to help better defensively. We can’t let them post up on us.”

The leading scorer for the Rebels was Caden Hayley, who had 17 points.

“He didn’t play as well as he could play tonight,” Allen said.

“We have four seniors, and they have to set the tone defensively. We weren’t nearly as physical enough.”

Allen wants his players to keep their heads up despite the loss.

“It’s a long season,” Allen said.

“We have to turn around and play again. We just have to flush it.”

The Rebels only have three players on their roster who didn’t play football, and Allen feels like it was an adjustment for the boys who were on the field in the fall.

“It takes a little time,” Allen said.

“Basketball is a marathon not a sprint. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. I know our guys will. They’ll keep playing hard, and we’ll learn.”

Allen knows things won’t get easier as they have to play Springwood on Tuesday.

“You can’t even get a day of practice,” Allen said.

“We’ll watch some film, and it’s hard to do anything physically.”

Allen did like how his guys played as a team on Monday.

“They stuck together,” Allen said. “They believed in us as a coaching staff. They didn’t point fingers.”

The Rebels will return home to play the Wildcats in their home opener on Tuesday night.