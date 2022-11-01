Single-vehicle accident shuts down Hwy 50 in Chambers County

Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

File photo

According to  Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, and has caused a road closure.

All lanes of Hwy 50 near the 48-mile marker in Chambers County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Email newsletter signup

More News Main

72 new family apartments coming soon as groundbreaking held for West Point Village

Sixth annual Pinktober hauls in over $6,500 for Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama

Meet Kyra Hart, Point University’s 2022 homecoming queen

Man discharges firearm at Lanett Police officer

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events