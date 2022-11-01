Single-vehicle accident shuts down Hwy 50 in Chambers County Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, and has caused a road closure.

All lanes of Hwy 50 near the 48-mile marker in Chambers County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.