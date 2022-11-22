Springwood boys fall to Evangel 71-56 Published 11:30 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The Springwood boys basketball team traveled to Evangel for a tournament on Monday, and they came up short in a 71-56 loss.

The Wildcats had their football players back, but their defense couldn’t stop Evangel’s attack.

The Wildcats got off to a slow start as Evangel took a 14-9 lead in the first quarter.

Email newsletter signup

The teams were tied at 26 heading into halftime, but Evangel just kept cutting through Springwood’s defense.

Springwood head coach Lisa Sampson knows that her defense could’ve played better.

“Daniel Westbrook finished with 30 points, but they got us out of sync defensively,” Sampson said.

Westbrook finished the first half with a team high 13 points, and he was responsible for over half of Springwood’s points.

Evangel scored 26 points in the third quarter to secure the victory over the Wildcats.

Springwood will stay at Evangel to play again on Tuesday.